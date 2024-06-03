Life behind bars sculpts artist out of daily wage worker

Rajkumar turned a self-taught sculptor and has designed and crafted ornamental decorative sculptures for several customers in the city since then. “Drawing is my strength and I learnt 3D painting on wall paintings. One of my friends helped to get work at a leading construction firm in Coimbatore where I joined as helper to design murals and sculptures.

There I learnt carvings and sculptures using construction materials. I used to replicate different concepts in the sculptures, and the owner of the firm suggested I take a sub-contract. The firm is known for installing theme-based sculptures on their projects. So it gave me a strong platform for my work. I have a seven-member team and no one learnt it from professional courses, all are trained themselves through experience,” he said.

Creativity and hard work have made Rajkumar a successful businessman and he owns the firm Art Cholas at Kavundampalayam. He has designed sculptures, front elevations, arches and fountains at commercial and residential locations in the Coimbatore district. The district administration has awarded the contract to design and instal two sculptures at the new entrance of the Collectorate.

“I submitted several few models and the officials chose two sculptures. One is a boy reading a book sitting on the books and a girl trying to fly which replicates the importance of education. Those who study well will reach great heights in life and education would open their mind like flying in air. The other sculpture is designed on the theme of protecting Mother Nature,” said Rajkumar.

Both sculptures measure around 16 metres in height and are made using concrete and steel. “Based on the assessment of my work, I got this opportunity to design creative sculptures and it would be an attractive place for visitors,” Rajkumar added. The sculptures weigh around 1.5 tonnes each. He has a team of seven artists working for him. It will take at least 20 days to complete a sculpture, he said.

Rajkumar said prison life, though it was for a short period, brought a changeover in his life. “If I had not been arrested, I would not have become a sculptor and continued as a daily wage labourer,” he said.