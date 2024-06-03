New Gen AI studio plans to hire freshers from Chennai colleges

CHENNAI: In a bid to make Chennai a hub of artificial intelligence, New Jersey-headquartered Ascendion, which is into Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered software engineering, has launched its first of the six GenAI Studio in Sholinganallur and is planning to hire 180 freshers from college in addition to people who know to write code.

“We plan to quadruple the headcount we have. In Chennai, over 30% of our 1,800 staff are already focused on artificial intelligence and in the next couple of years we want to quadruple it. The focus is on AI impacting lives. We are also training engineers into artificial intelligence so that they can be the consumers of AI,” said Karthik Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Ascendion.

“India is the primary delivery hub in the digital next-generation talent. Core AI experts are in Chennai as it is natural for us to set up an AI studio in the state capital,” said Krishnamurthy.

Prakash Balasubramanian, executive vice-president of Ascendion, said, “The Chennai studio is part of Ascendion’s six major innovation hubs globally built on successes by fostering creativity, learning and collaboration. This new space will amplify client impact and drive growth by leveraging the high quality Gen AI talent in Chennai.”

Balasubramanian added that largest part of the core AI team is already in Chennai delivering some of the most important projects. It is learnt that the firm has taken 36 to 40 projects and one of them is providing AI solution to a call centre of a bank.

“We have chosen software engineering as our area of specialisation. We will put AI in every part of our company. AI is not there to take your jobs. Somebody who knows AI and knows how to use it is the one who is going to take your jobs,” said Krishnamurthy.