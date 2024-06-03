Tamil Nadu govt probing ‘reuse’ of syringes at Ramnad hospital

RAMANATHAPURAM: After a patient alleged that a private clinic was reusing syringes by boiling them in water, and a video went viral, health department officials conducted an inquiry.

Last week, a video of some patients arguing with the medical staff of a private hospital in Sayalkudi went viral. As per the video, while a nurse was preparing an injection, a patient raised allegations that the syringe was being reused after it was boiled in a pan of water.

Even as the doctor present at the scene clarified that a new syringe was used, the patients took the pan that the nurse used to boil the syringe, which contained several syringes.

The patient continued to allege that syringes are often being reused in the hospital, while some doctors and nurses claimed that the patient’s allegations are untrue and that new syringes are used at the hospital.

The health department took notice of the video and ordered an inquiry. A senior official from the health department said that an inquiry was conducted and the private hospital has been asked to file a detailed report. The official assured that based on both reports, action will be taken.