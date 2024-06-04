After 4-day therapy, mother elephant back on feet, walks 5km into Maruthamalai foothills in TN

COIMBATORE: District forest officials released the mother elephant into the Maruthamalai foothills on Monday morning following the successful treatment provided to the animal in the last four days.

A forest department official said, “We did not expect the animal would move deep inside the forest immediately.”

The official added that initially, the jumbo had a high temperature. Based on that, injections were administered to reduce the temperature and more than 30 bottles of fluids containing vitamins and minerals were given on day one.

On the second day, when the blood test results were out, it showed that the animal had a mild liver infection and subsequently the team provided liver tonic mixed with rice balls and tablets laced with fruits. On day three, slings attached to her body were loosened and on Sunday, she managed to stand on her own.

Officials added that the tusker moved four to five kilometres inside the forest from the place she was released by Monday evening and we hope that she will join her herd soon.

DFO N Jayaraj said, “The tusker is active and healthy. The calf along with the herd would soon approach the water trough set up by the forest department. More than 20 staff from Coimbatore and Madukkarai forest range along with members of various NGOs were involved in the rescue operation and are eagerly waiting for the mother to reunite with the herd after four days.”

Environment secretary, Supriya Sahu thanking the officials in a post on X stated, “The mother elephant gained enough strength and was released into the wild. We are monitoring the animal to keep an eye on her well-being. Gratitude and kudos to the entire team for their efforts.”