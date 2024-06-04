AIADMK claims BJP belittling Tamils, asks why it’s afraid of Pandian in Odisha

CHENNAI: AIADMK on Monday accused the BJP of belittling the Tamils in its Lok Sabha election campaign advertisements.

In a statement here, former minister D Jayakumar charged that the BJP had unleashed many ‘slanderous epithets’ during the campaign in Odisha to check a Tamil reaching a key position.

“Now, with an intention to demean the Tamil race, the BJP has released an advertisement featuring a person resembling retired IAS officer VK Pandian, sporting a dhoti and shirt, having meals on a banana leaf and another person ridiculing it.

The BJP, with an aim to insult an individual (Pandian), has insulted the entire Tamil race. Why is the BJP, which has been boasting about One Nation for all issues, afraid of Pandian?,” Jayakumar asked. There are reports that this advertisement did not emanate from BJP’s official sources.

Jayakumar recalled when a rain accident occurred in Odisha a year ago, Pandian had ensured all assistance including blood and appropriate treatment equally to all those affected. “However, the BJP views a person through its ‘divisive vision’ by employing race, language and religion. The Tamil (Pandian) will win by following virtuous paths,” Jayakumar added.