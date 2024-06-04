Don’t drop elevated corridor plan; TN, centre should share project cost: PMK

CHENNAI: The PMK, in a statement on Monday, urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) not to drop the proposed elevated corridor for a length of 27 km between Perungalathur and Chengalpattu due to its cost. The state and central governments should share the project cost considering its benefits, the party urged.

The party’s statement comes following reports on a proposal to drop the six-lane elevated corridor on GST road.

PMK founder Dr Ramadoss said every day around 1.5 crore vehicles ply on GST road and the number would increase by 50% during holidays. “On such days, heavy traffic jams between Chengalpattu and Chennai are becoming frequent,” he pointed out.

Dr Ramadoss argued the construction of the corridor is the sole solution to alleviate the congestions on GST Road. He said the project’s cost of `3,523 crore should be weighed against the anticipated growth and economic benefits it would bring.