IAS-IPS officers’ fight for house: HC reserves order

CHENNAI: Justice Anitha Sumanth has reserved the orders on a petition filed by former Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das seeking orders to restore power supply to a bungalow at Thaiyur, for which he and his estranged wife and Tamil Nadu Energy Secretary Beela Venkatesan are claiming ownership.

During arguments on Monday, Senior Advocate P Wilson, appearing for Beela Venkatesan, said that Rajesh Das cannot seek restoration of power supply, which was disconnected following an application made by Venkatesan, as he has no rights over the property.

He also said the former DGP had been absconding for two months, then suddenly re-appeared and tried to take possession of the bungalow. A criminal case was then registered against him. Das was arrested for trespassing and assaulting the security guard, he said.

V Prakash, senior advocate, representing the ex-DGP, stated that even though the land is in Venkatesan’s name, the housing loan is being repaid by him and he has been staying there all these days. When the judge asked whether Venkatesan was ready for mediation on the matter, her counsel said she was not inclined for it.