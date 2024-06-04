INDIA bloc may sweep all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu after taking lead in two tight contests

CHENNAI: The DMK-led INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu may sweep all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu with the DMK and Congress respectively gaining a lead against the PMK and DMDK candidates in Dharmapuri and Virudhunagar constituencies.

Both these constituencies have been witnessing a close contest since morning. While the PMK’s Sowmiya Anbumani was maintaining a fairly comfortable lead in the morning, it narrowed as the day progressed and the DMK’s A Mani overtook her later in the afternoon. He is now maintaining a lead of over 15,000 votes.

In Virudhunagar, the battle is likely to go on until the votes from the last control unit of the EVM are counted. At 4 p.m, the DMDK’s Vijayaprabhakaran, son of party founder and late actor Vijayakanth, is trailing behind Congress’s Manickam Tagore by just around 600 votes.

In all the other constituencies, including the lone constituency in Puducherry, the DMK and its alliance partners are maintaining a comfortable lead with the results likely to be declared in their favour soon.

In the much anticipated constituency of Coimbatore, the BJP’s state president K Annamalai is trailing behind the DMK’s P Ganapathy Rajkumar by around 50,000 votes as per the data available on the ECI’s website at 4.20 p.m.