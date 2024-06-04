Stalin honors Karunanidhi's legacy, releases booklet on his 101st birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin along with his cabinet colleagues and party functionaries paid floral tributes to former CM M Karunanidhi on his 101st birth anniversary. Leaders from various political parties, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, also paid their respects at the party’s Delhi office. PM Narendra Modi praised Karunanidhi for his long tenure in public service.

Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s prosperity and the well-being of the Tamil community are the results of Karunanidhi’s tireless efforts.

To honour Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary, Stalin, along with cabinet members including Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, K Ponmudy, and other senior party leaders, paid floral tribute at his mausoleum at Marina Beach. Following the tribute, Stalin released a special booklet titled ‘Kalaignar’s Birth Centenary Conclusion’. He also visited a special photo exhibition dedicated to Karunanidhi organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations, and watched a short film about the life of the late leader.

The leaders then paid floral tribute to the statue of Karunanidhi at the Government Estate campus, the Murasoli office, and the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam.

Modi said in a post on ‘X’, “In his long years in public life, he worked towards the development of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil people. He is widely respected for his scholarly nature.” Modi recalled his association with the DMK patriarch when they were both serving as chief ministers.

In Delhi, senior leaders led by former union minister TR Baalu, Tiruchy Siva, MM Abdullah, Kanimozhi NVN Somu, P Wilson, and others paid floral tributes to his portrait. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah, and others also paid tribute.

During the event, Sonia Gandhi expressed her admiration for Karunanidhi, stating she was fortunate to have met him and benefited from his wisdom and advice. To celebrate Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary, DMK cadre also organised various welfare programmes across the state.