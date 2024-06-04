To continue or not: Poor students in TN find RTE’s class 9 question heart-breaking

CHENNAI: S Sekar, a mechanic from Pammal in the district, is faced with a difficult task. He has to convince his daughter, who had been studying at a private school under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, to get her transferred to a government school for class 9. Last week, he paid the pending dues at the private school and obtained her transfer certificate. However, his daughter is devastated.

“I earn `400 per day. In 2014, I enrolled my daughter in a private school after hearing from my neighbours about admissions under the RTE Act. Since there were not many takers for RTE seats then, my daughter got admission easily. Now, she doesn’t want to leave the school, but I can’t afford the full fees in the private school. She is scared of shifting herself to a Tamil medium school. Studies apart, she is also leaving all her friends and has to shift to a new environment,” said Sekar with regret.

Under the RTE Act, 25% of seats in private schools are reserved for students from disadvantaged groups or weaker sections, with the government covering the cost of their education until class 8.

The story is similar for most students admitted to private schools under the Act. Parents from disadvantaged backgrounds are either scrambling for money to ensure their children continue at the same school or trying to convince their wards to shift to a nearby government school, with a heavy heart.