28 years on, DMK wrests Kovai; Annamalai loses by 1 lakh margin

COIMBATORE: Ending a long wait of 28 years, DMK wrested the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency with Ganapathy Rajkumar defeating BJP state president K Annamalai by a margin of 1,18,068 votes.

He secured 5,68,200 votes including 2,772 postal votes. Annamalai secured 4,50,132 votes including 2525 postal votes. The AIADMK which claimed Coimbatore was its bastion was relegated to the third place with Singai Ramachandran securing 2,36,490 votes including 887 postal votes.

Even before the final results were declared, DMK cadres started dancing to ‘Thudmbu’ beats in front of the GCT entrance. Some DMK cadre distributed Mutton Biryani.

Coimbatore was a star constituency and a tough fight was expected between Annamalai, Ganapathy and Ramachandran. But right at the end of the first round of counting, Ganapathy surged ahead securing 7, 400 votes pushing Annamalai to second and Singai Ramachandran to third positions respectively.

Speaking to reporters, Rajkumar said the DMK-led alliance’s performance proved that the schemes launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin have reached people. “Industries in Coimbatore are facing a setback due to GST, and many of them are losing their livelihoods. The people have given a verdict against this.

The central government should understand this, and the credit goes to the CM as the voters of Tamil Nadu voted as per our expectations,” he added.

Ganapathy also said he would address long-pending issues faced by MSMEs related GST, and airport expansion, and take steps to implement the Metro rail project at the earliest.

To a question whether the AIADMK poor performance indicated BJP’s growth, Rajkumar said it reflected functioning of AIADMK and not the growth of BJP.

Though Annamalai was present in Coimbatore, he did not show up at the counting centre at the Government College of Technology (GCT) whereas Rajkumar was seen observing the voting process starting at 8 am when postal votes commenced. AIADMK’s Singai G Ramachandran arrived after 10.30 am.

Though he told media persons that he would address them after the counting process was over, he released a video thanking voters of the constituency and officials for conducting the election successfully, and his party colleagues for assisting him with the campaign and other election-related work.

“Though elections are over, my work for the public will continue,” he said. Annamalai posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) thanking the voters and congratulating Ganapathy Rajakumar and other contestants.