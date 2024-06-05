BJP draws a blank in Tamil Nadu, but vote share rises to 11 per cent

CHENNAI: The BJP’s state unit, which has been trying to gain a strong foothold for a long time, has improved its vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha election by securing around 11% votes. The party contested 23 seats by fielding senior leaders in key constituencies but could not win any seat.

Since the BJP got a 3.58% vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, getting around 11% votes this time in alliance with many parties will help it prepare for the 2026 Assembly election.

The NDA’s vote share in Tamil Nadu this time is 18.2% against 18.5% in 2014.

In this election, the BJP’s candidates have pushed the AIADMK candidates to third place in 10 constituencies. BJP state president K Annamalai is the runner-up candidate in Coimbatore. Though he could not win the seat, pushing the AIADMK to third place in a constituency considered the Dravidian major’s bastion assumes importance.

However, Annamalai claimed a two-digit win and around 25% vote share for the alliance led by the saffron party, which he could not realise. Tamilisai Soundararajan pushed two-time AIADMK MP D Jayavardhan to third place in the South Chennai.

After Annamalai took over the reins of the state unit three years ago, he adopted an aggressive posture against the Dravidian majors and at one point of time, he made it clear that the DMK was forming its own alliance rather than depending on the AIADMK. His repeated criticisms of AIADMK leaders caused bitterness among senior functionaries. He visited all 234 Assembly constituencies through his ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra to boost the morale of the party cadre and kept the party always in the media limelight.