CPI’s Subbarayan bags Tiruppur by over 1 L votes

TIRUPPUR: For the second time in a row, CPI’s K Subbarayan secured more than four lakh votes and won the Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency election by a huge margin of over 1.2 lakh votes as part of the DMK-led alliance which is set to sweep the election in Tamil Nadu.

Subbarayan (77), the prominent face of Left parties in western Tamil Nadu, was way ahead of his opponents right from the start of counting.

AIADMK’s P Arunachalam, who made his electoral debut, secured the second place with 3, 45,326, followed by BJP candidate AP Muruganandam with 1,84,066 votes and Naam Tamilar Katchi with 95,250 votes. NOTA polled 17,554 votes. After 28 rounds of counting, Subbarayan was declared winner securing 4,70,195 votes.

The Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency comprises six assembly segments: Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur and Gobichettipalayam.

The AIADMK won the Tiruppur North assembly seat in the 2016 and 2021 polls. The DMK won in Anthiyur and Tiruppur South in 2021.Though AIADMK won in the remaining four Assembly segments, it failed to capitalise on it in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Voters in Bhavani voted for the AIADMK thrice — in 2011, 2016 and 2021 — but the party failed to get adequate numbers this time. Anthiyur was also an AIADMK stronghold in 2011 and 2016. But the DMK managed to capture it in 2021.

Similarly, Gobichettipalayam too has been an AIADMK bastion with the party winning here in the 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2021 state polls.

Tiruppur South was captured by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 2011, whereas the AIADMK won here in 2016. In 2021 the DMK managed to win seat. With DMK support, Subbaryan has won over the voters this time.