CPM registers wins in Madurai, Dindigul with record margins

DINDIGUL/MADURAI: With the Lok Sabha poll results declared on Tuesday, CPM candidate in Madurai constituency S Venkatesan won with a margin of two lakh votes, and the party’s candidate in Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency, R Satchithanantham, swept victory with a margin of four lakh votes, the highest winning vote margin in the state.

While the CPM, which is in alliance with the DMK, witnessed a direct fight against the BJP and AIADMK in Madurai constituency, the party managed to maintain a considerable edge against the candidates of BJP’s ally PMK and AIADMK’s ally SDPI in Dindigul constituency.

In Madurai, incumbent MP Venkatesan secured a total of 4,30,323 votes, followed by Raama Sreenivasan (BJP), P Saravanan (AIADMK) and T Sathyadevi (NTK) in second, third and fourth places, respectively. Though Venkatesan’s vote share witnessed a slight drop in comparison with his last performance in the 2019 polls, the MP managed to maintain a lead throughout the 25 rounds of counting this year.

Further, in an unexpected turn of events, BJP’s Raama Sreenivasan emerged second in the constituency, outshining AIADMK’s Saravanan with a margin of 16,110 votes. Though Venkatesan secured more votes than any other candidate in six assembly segments, Saravanan came second with his vote shares in Melur, Madurai North, Madurai West assembly segments.

Also, Raama Sreenivasan scored the second highest vote share in Madurai East, Madurai South, Madurai Central segments, while AIADMK witnessed a drop of 1.03 lakh votes compared to 2019 results.

In Dindigul, CPM’s Satchithanantham won against SDPI state president Mohammed Mubarak and PMK’s M Thilagabama with a thumping margin of 4,43,821 votes. It may be noted that he is the only candidate in Tamil Nadu to have achieved such a huge vote share.