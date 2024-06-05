DMK's Arun Nehru triumphs in Perambalur, defeats AIADMK rival by massive margin

PERAMBALUR: DMK and its allies swept all the seven constituencies in the central region of the state with KN Arun Nehru, son of DMK principal secretary KN Nehru, securing an impressive win in Perambalur Lok Sabha seat with 6,03,209 votes. The Nehru scion defeated his nearest rival AIADMK’s ND Chandramohan by over 3,85,500 votes. BJP candidate TR Paarivendhar finished third with 1,61,866 votes.

In 2019 elections, Paarivendhar of Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi had won the seat by a huge margin of over four lakh votes while contesting on the DMK symbol.

This time, he contested on a BJP ticket.

As early trends indicated Arun Nehru’s win, hundreds of DMK workers gathered at the party headquarters in Perambalur, with party flag in hand, to celebrate the outcome.

“It was an expected victory as the party had started election work six months prior. We are happy,” said RP Ravichandran, a DMK functionary. “The victory was possibly only because of the pro-people schemes of Chief Minister MK Stalin. I promise that I will bring a railway junction and also new factories to the region and increase job opportunities,” Arun Nehru told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the other INDIA bloc candidates in the central region — VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan in Chidambaram, MDMK’s Durai Vaiko in Tiruchy, S Jothimani and R Sudha of the Congress in Karur and Mayiladuthurai respectively, S Murasoli of the DMK in Thanjavur and V Selvaraj of the CPI in Nagapattinam - are also leading or have won from their respective seats.