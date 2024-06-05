OPS finishes second in his maiden LS run from Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s maiden Lok Sabha outing ended in disappointment on Tuesday, after he was relegated to the second place with 3,42,882 votes following 28 rounds of counting for Ramanathapuram constituency. IUML’s K Navas Kani emerged victorious with a second consecutive win.

Although OPS contested as an independent candidate in Ramanathapuram, he was representing the NDA bloc. After being ousted from the AIADMK, the veteran politician floated his own faction and was allotted the jackfruit symbol.

OPS’ entry in the Ramanathapuram fray was expected to give incumbent Kani a tough fight, but the MP returned with 5,09,664 votes. Kani secured the most votes across all six assembly segments. While hopes had sprouted in the first round, when OPS was leading in Thiruchuli block, and Arandangi block in the fifth round, Kani’s votes picked up.

The uncertainty around results had all candidates jostling outside the counting centre to check the status, but the veteran politician did not turn up at the centres. Sources said OPS had been visiting temples days before the counting began, but to no avail.

The Ramanathapuram constituency captured the spotlight after five namesake candidates of OPS contested as independents. By 8 pm, the namesakes had secured a total of over 8,000 votes. Leading the five were Panneerselvam s/o Ochapan and M Panneerselvam, both of who secured over 2,000 votes each, followed by Panneerselvam s/o Oyyadevar with over 1,700 votes.

In a statement, OPS thanked people vested their trust in him and voted for him. Asking the cadres not to get depressed over the loss, OPS quoted former chief minister Annadurai, and said ‘Makkal Therpe Mageshan Theerpu’.