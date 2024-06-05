‘Outsider’ Durai Vaiko seals victory with over 50 per cent of votes in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: It was nothing short of a bittersweet victory for MDMK leader Durai Vaiko who threw his hat in the Lok Sabha election ring this year by contesting as INDIA bloc’s candidate for Tiruchy and emerged victorious by securing about 5.4 lakh votes in the constituency.

From having to pursue a legal battle with the Election Commission of India (ECI) in order to contest the election in a separate symbol to overcoming his identity as an “outsider”, Vaiko faced many a challenge before securing a win margin of 3.13 lakh votes.

In the results announced on Tuesday, Durai Vaiko defeated 37 other candidates to secure 5,42,213 votes of the total 10,49,210 polled in the constituency. AIADMK candidate P Karuppaiah came a distant second by securing 2,29,119 votes.

After receiving the winning certificate from the returning officer, Durai Vaiko expressed gratitude to the voters in Tiruchy as well leaders and functionaries of INDIA bloc.

Vaiko had successfully managed to make the public of Tiruchy exercise their sense of pluralism again by giving mandate to one more “outsider” for the fifth time. In the past, Rangarajan Kumaramangalam (BJP), Dalit Ezhimalai (AIADMK), L Ganesan (MDMK) and Su Thirunavukkarasar (Congress) battled the identity and won the seat.