With 2 wins, VCK to become fifth political party in TN to get ‘state party’ tag

CHENNAI: By winning two constituencies – Chidambaram and Villupuram – under its own ‘pot’ symbol in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) may fulfil its long-pending ambition of securing the status of a recognised party in the state.

If successful, VCK would become the fifth political party in Tamil Nadu after the DMK, AIADMK, PMK and the DMDK to earn the recognition.

Despite concerns among alliance members of the INDIA bloc over the party contesting on its ‘pot’ symbol, VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan won from Chidambaram constituency with a margin of over one lakh votes. This is in contrast to the victory he secured in the 2019 election, when he defeated the AIADMK candidate by a margin of only 3,219 votes. His party was in alliance with the DMK then too.

Addressing media persons in Ariyalur on Tuesday, Thirumavalavan said, “People have voted for us in two constituencies - Villupuram and Chidambaram - and have given us recognition in the state. The voters have created an opportunity for us to get ‘state party’ status.”

As for D Ravikumar, who also contested on the DMK’s symbol in 2019, he won from Villupuram with a margin of 1.28 lakh votes this time. Although the margin came down to 70,703 votes, he won comfortably under the ‘pot’ symbol. By winning the Chidambaram and Villupuram Lok Sabha seats, the VCK has met the criteria for state party recognition.