After poll debacle, ex-CM Panneerselvam calls for unity, but AIADMK rejects his call

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Thursday renewed his call to the AIADMK factions to reunite to strengthen the party, even as the AIADMK rejected his call saying he was only creating confusion.

Following his defeat in the Lok Sabha election from Ramanathapuram and with the AIADMK piloted by former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami failing to secure even a single seat out of 39 constituencies in the state, Panneerselvam sought for the retrieval of the AIADMK by preparing to make sacrifices.

He has been making such an appeal since the party's reins went into the hands of Palaniswami.

AIADMK leader and former state Minister K P Munusamy, however, dismissed the appeal as nothing but an attempt to create confusion.