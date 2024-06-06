Combined vote share of AIADMK, BJP allies surpasses DMK in 13 constituencies

CHENNAI: In electoral alliances, simple arithmetic calculations on conversion of vote-share between parties is not always a fruitful exercise as poll outcomes often defy such simplistic logic.

Yet, it is noteworthy that the winning prospects of the DMK-led alliance might have been jeopardised in at least 13 constituencies if the AIADMK and BJP did not break-up.

In these 13 constituencies, the combined vote share of the AIADMK alliance and the BJP-led NDA surpassed the vote-share secured by the DMK or its alliance partners.

The 13 constituencies are Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Arani, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Chidambaram, Cuddalore, Virudhunagar, and Tenkasi. Majority of them, expectedly, were from the western region where both the AIADMK and BJP maintain a relatively better hold compared to other regions, aided by the PMK, which sided with the BJP this time.

In these 13 constituencies, DMK had directly contested in seven.