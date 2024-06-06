In Thoothukudi, DMK’s vote share slightly hit; NTK sees threefold rise

While the AIADMK has wrested its core vote bank of 15.12%, the vote share of the BJP-TMC alliance, represented by SDR Vijayseelan, spiralled to 12.51%. Part of the minor vote share is the TMC's minuscule presence in the district. On the split side, Vijayseelan scored 26,470 votes to garner the second spot trailing AIADMK in Srivaikuntam segment, which is also the highest for BJP in any segment in the Thoothukudi parliamentary constituency.



NTK's Dr Roweena Ruth Jane scored 1,20,300 votes, or 12.29%, thereby tripling the pro-Tamil party's vote share from 4.96% recorded in the 2019 election. In the last general election, the then-allied parties of AIADMK and BJP had jointly secured a vote share of 21.77%.



A political observer said that the rise in the vote bank of the NTK and BJP has substantially eroded the vote share of the Dravidian majors. The anti-DMK votes have been divided among the AIADMK, BJP, and NTK, he said. "The pro-Hindutva sentiment propagated among the Hindu Nadars, a majority in Srivaikuntam, helped the saffron party make inroads, said an observer wishing anonymity.



Speaking to TNIE, former NTK parliamentary constituency Organiser Christantine Rajasekar said that the NTK had scored 1,02,120 votes in the 2021 assembly election, sealing a vote share of 10.05%. But, the party lost nearly 8,000 votes in the Thoothukudi constituency this year, he said. "We lost nearly 12,000 votes because of the denial of the sugarcane farmer symbol by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The symbol went to independent candidate Arunadevi, who scored 6,072 votes," he noted.