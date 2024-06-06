Recognition for VCK my 25-year dream, says Thirumavalavan

CUDDALORE/VILLUPURAM: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan said recognition for his party has been his dream for the past 25 years.

Speaking to the media late on Tuesday, Thirumavalavan criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign tactics, stating, “Modi created an illusion by building the Ram Temple and meditating at Kanniyakumari during the last phase of the election to enact a drama. Many Hindus rejected his politics, as they realized it wouldn’t benefit them.”

He called for more parties to join the INDIA bloc, saying, “The decade-long dark rule of Modi can be ended. Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party must come to the INDIA alliance.”

Thirumavalavan acknowledged the electoral success in Villupuram and Chidambaram, where VCK contested using the pot symbol.

Meanwhile, Villupuram MP and general secretary of VCK D Ravikumar said the recognition for the party is an emotional moment. Speaking to TNIE about the historic feat, Ravikumar said, “In all fairness, my victory or be it that of any VCK candidate will be undoubtedly dedicated to the untiring warriorship put up by our leader Thirumavalavan.

In fact it was our leader Yezhuchi Thamizhar’s (as fondly called by party members) notion of speaking the rights of dalits, tribals and minorities that bloomed bright with the assembly and parliament victory,” he added.