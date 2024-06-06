Thoothukudi corporation transforms dumpyard into urban forest, boosts green cover

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi Corporation was lauded for its efforts towards restoring a vast area of thorny seemai karuvelam (Prosopis Juliflora) trees at its dump yard and increasing the green cover by planting more than 2.10 lakh saplings of native species.

It may be noted that the United Nation’s theme for World Environment Day, observed on June 5, is ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience.’

Four years ago, the dump yard, spread over 578 acres along the Tharuvaikulam road, was full of seemai karuvelam trees. After strenuous efforts by the corporation authorities, native saplings were planted on over 50 acres on the dumpyard’s premises.

The dumpyard houses a sewage treatment plant (STP) of 28 MLD capacity, and a solid waste segregation and shredding unit, which processes nearly 200 tonnes of waste collected from the 60 wards of the corporation.

Notably, 10,000 saplings were planted in association with the forest department in 2022 while 60,000 were planted in 2023 under the Thoothukudi airport’s CSR initiative. The corporation also planted 70,000 saplings on March 1, 2023, and 71,000 saplings on March 1, 2024, to mark Chief Minister MK Stalin's birthday.

In 2019, over 2,000 saplings were planted by some officials on over two acres. According to corporation officials, the dumpyard now has a variety of trees including banyan, jackfruit, gooseberry, fig, palm, guava, mango, coconut, and palm, apart from various native timber varieties such as teak wood, bamboo, sandalwood, ilupai, kumil, maruthai and mahagony.

The trees are also serving as a resting spot for several birds, reptiles and other creatures, the officials said.