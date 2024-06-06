TNPSC aspirants file appeals against order upholding Tamil eligibility GO

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will hear the appeals filed by government job aspirants challenging a single judge’s recent order upholding the legality of the 2021 G.O. making a score of 40% in the Tamil eligibility test in Part-A paper compulsory for recruitment to Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s (TNPSC) Group-IV services.

The first bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq initially dismissed the appeals observing that the court cannot interfere with the government’s policy decision. However, the bench reversed the decision and decided to take it up for arguments on June 11, after senior counsel Nalini Chidambaram raised certain key points including the constitutional validity of the 2021 G.O. and the 2024 notification for recruitment.

Chidambaram noted that for all the combined services, including Group-I, only the Tamil eligibility test is conducted, except for the Group-IV combined services, for which an eligibility-cum-scoring test is held. The petitioners would have no grievance if the mark is computed but they aggrieved over the compulsory 40% score since they studied in English-medium, she said.