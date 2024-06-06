With 8.22 per cent votes, Naam Tamilar Katchi now eligible for state party tag

CHENNAI: The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has achieved a significant milestone by securing over 35 lakh votes, accounting for an 8.22% vote share in the parliamentary election. As per the ECI guidelines, the achievement makes the party eligible to get the status of a state-recognised party.

The ECI’s criteria for recognition as a state party says that a party must secure not less than 8% of the total valid votes polled in the state during the last general election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly.

The efforts of the party, led by Seeman, have resulted in it achieving third place in six constituencies, surpassing the BJP-led alliance, which was pushed to the fourth position. Additionally, the NTK secured more than 1 lakh votes in 12 parliamentary constituencies and between 90,000 to 1 lakh votes in seven other constituencies.

Data indicate that the NTK garnered over 10% of votes in nine constituencies, with vote share ranging from 4.72% to 15.51%. In total, the party amassed over 35 lakh votes, equating to approximately 8.22% of the total vote share.

“Our voters cast their ballots not for a PM candidate but for a change in the political and administrative dynamics,” said party organiser D Iniyan John.