Worker dies, two injured during work on gas pipeline in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: A 42-year-old worker died and two others were injured during a gas pipeline project work in Puducherry on Wednesday evening. The tragic incident occurred at around 6 pm on a stretch between Pathukannu and Pillayarkuppam when a natural gas company was laying a pipeline.

According to the police, the mishap happened when workers, who were digging a 15-foot-deep trench, accidentally dislodged the soil supporting a concrete slab beneath a transformer pole. This led to the slab collapsing on the three workers.

Fire service and police reached the scene and rescued the trapped workers. The victims were taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Centre where Sivaputhra Daspalli, from Bedar, Karnataka, succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.

Arunkumar (24) from Bihar, sustained a fracture to his left leg, while Nilesh (24), also from Bihar, suffered minor injuries. The police have registered a case under IPC 304 A (causing death by negligence) against Manager Brajesh Kumar Pandey, 37, and supervisor Subham Singh Verma, 27, for failing to provide proper safety measures to the workers.