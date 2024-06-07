After poor show, arguments in AIADMK, BJP over wrong script

CHENNAI: With both AIADMK and BJP drawing a blank in the Lok Sabha election, some leaders of both parties have started arguing how an alliance between the friends-turned-foes could have changed the electoral outcome in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, AIADMK leader and former minister SP Velumani accused BJP state president K Annamalai of playing spoilsport by snapping BJP’s ties with the AIADMK and claimed that had the poll alliance remained intact, the combine would have won 30-35 seats.

“The alliance with BJP went on smoothly till BJP had Tamilisai Soundararajan and L Murugan as their state presidents. After Annamalai took charge, he started criticising AIADMK and its leaders including former chief ministers CN Annadurai, J Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K Palaniswami. This forced us to break ties with the BJP,” he said.

Coming out in support of Velumani’s assertion, BJP leader and former governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “Arithmetically what Velumani said is correct. The DMK-led alliance would not have been able to win even a single seat had the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP remained. It is obvious. The DMK did not win this election because of their governance. They won because the votes got scattered,” she said.

Annamalai, however, contradicted the opinion. He said when BJP was in alliance with the then ruling AIADMK in 2019, the BJP faced an unprecedented rout in TN despite winning 303 seats nationally. “The AIADMK could not win even a single seat. How could that party have won 35 seats in alliance? Velumani’s remarks indicate that there is an intra-party wrangling between him and Palaniswami. In this election, the Tamil Nadu people have rejected the AIADMK.”