CM Stalin invokes Tirukkural after victory, greets new MPs

CHENNAI: The outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Tamil Ndau in which the DMK won all parliamentary constituencies reflected a Tirukkural verse on the calibre of a leader who defeated all his rivals, said a release issued by the government here on Thursday.

The statement said the outcome brought to mind Tirukkural verse no 771, in which a warrior warns his enemies not to face his leader in the battle by citing the leader’s past fights in which he had defeated all the rivals. It said the DMK, similarly, defeated its rivals - the AIADMK and other opposition parties, leading to their losing deposits in many seats.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated the newly elected MPs of the DMK-led alliance at the party’s headquarters.

The newly elected MPs of the state, including those from Congress, MDMK, CPM, CPI and IUML arrived at the DMK’s headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, on Thursday to meet Stalin who congratulated them for their victory in the parliament election.

During the occasion, leaders of various alliance parties including K Selvaperunthagai of TNCC, S Rajeshkumar of Congress, K Balakrishnan of CPM, R Mutharasan of CPI, KM Khader Mohideen of IUML, Vaseegaran of AAP and K Veeramani of DK and others were present along with ministers and senior leaders of DMK.

Verse no 771 of Tirukkural

Tirukkural’s verse number 771 deals with the calibre of a leader who defeated all his rivals. It deals with a warrior warning his enemies not to face his leader in the battle by citing the leader’s past fights in which he had defeated all the rivals