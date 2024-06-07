Congress, AIADMK lose vote share in TN's Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: The BJP and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) have eaten into the votes of Congress and AIADMK in Krishnagiri. Congress candidate K Gopinath secured 4. 92 lakh votes while AIADMK candidate V Jayaprakash secured 3 lakh votes. The victory margin is about 1. 92 lakh votes.

The Congress’ vote percentage decreased to 42. 27 % ( 4. 92 lakh votes) from 52. 60 % ( 6.11 lakh votes) in 2019. The AIADMK vote percentage also reduced to 25. 76 % ( 3 lakh votes) from 39. 11 % ( 4. 54 lakh votes) in 2019.

Out of 27 candidates in fray, except, Congress, AIADMK and BJP candidates, the others lost deposit.

Out of the total 16. 23 lakh votes, 11. 66 lakh votes were polled this time , which is 71. 5 %. Of this, Congress secured 42. 27 %, AIADMK 25. 76%, BJP 18. 36 % and NTK 9. 18 %.

BJP candidate C Narasimhan secured 2, 14, 125 votes ( 18 . 36%) and was placed in the third spot. He polled more votes in Hosur (60, 715) and Thalli (49, 594) and was second, but AIADMK managed 54, 501 votes in at Hosur and 35, 357 in Thalli. Since Hosur and Thalli are close to Karnataka, the BJP candidate polled more votes. Also, he drew a significant number of Vanniyar votes, thanks to the alliance with the PMK.

NTK candidate Vidya Rani, daughter of forest brigand Veerappan secured 1. 07 lakh votes. She is from the Vanniyar community and polled 28, 000 more than what the party got in 2019 ( 2. 41 %).

In 2019, Congress candidate Dr A Chellakumar secured 6.11 lakh votes and won with 1. 56 lakh vote margin against AIADMK’s KP Munusamy who polled 4.54 lakh votes.