Goat with picture of Annamalai beheaded, BJP cadre file plaint

KRISHNAGIRI: BJP cadre lodged a complaint with the SP against DMK and Dravidar Kazhagam cadres for allegedly beheading a goat tagged with BJP state president K Annamalai’s picture on it.

In the complaint, KSG Sivaprakash, BJP East district president said, “The video on social media shows a group of people beheading a goat near Paiyur village near Kaveripattinam. The goat was tagged with Annamalai’s picture. After the beheading, the carcass was dragged and blood was spilled on our state president’s picture. This is violence against a person, and people involved are threatening Annamalai. Over 16 people including DMK and Dravidar Kazhagam cadres should be arrested by Friday morning, or else the BJP will take out a protest.”

He added in the video some children were forced to raise slogans against Annamalai.

BJP cadre submitted the petition to ADSP C Sangu, who assured that it will be forwarded to Krishnagiri DSP N Tamilarasi.