Discussions on with stakeholders to provide gender-neutral toilets in public places: Tamil Nadu government tells High Court

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that discussions are going on with stakeholders on designing and setting up of gender-neutral toilets in public places in order to provide better sanitation for the trans-persons.

The submission was made by State Government Pleader A Edwin Prabhakar before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq on Friday when a public interest litigation petition on the issue came up for hearing.

Referring to the suggestion of the court during a previous hearing for converting existing toilets into gender-neutral ones, the SGP said such conversion would result in changing the design of the existing structure.

However, he said, the disabled-friendly toilets, which are available in almost all the public buildings, can be declared as gender-neutral.