4,500 Class XII students yet to apply for colleges across Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A month since Class XII results were declared, around 4,532 government school students who cleared the exams have not applied for higher education across the state, the EMIS portal has revealed. Around 3,23,466 students from government schools wrote the exam and 2,95,534 cleared it.

Sources said, “As soon as the results were declared, the state government instructed district collectors to ensure that all the passed students enrolled for higher education with the help of district chief educational officers. Headmasters were asked to check whether the students joined higher education institutions, and to update the status in the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal. This work is continuing at schools and headmasters are taking steps to enrol them in higher studies.”

A headmaster from a government higher secondary school in Coimbatore told TNIE, “Teachers who are school coordinators on Naan Mudhalvan scheme explained to students the importance of higher education during the career guidance programme. Around 122 students who were given awareness, applied for higher education. Just three girl students did not apply as of May 20. When teachers inquired about it, they said they could not go for further studies due to either financial issues.”

According to EMIS data accessed by TNIE, as of June 5, out of 2,95,534 students, 4,532 are yet to apply for higher studies. In Nilgiris, the school education department has ensured all students in applying for the higher students. CEO R Geetha told TNIE.