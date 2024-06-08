As Madurai grapples with water-logging, corpn commissions survey to find solution

MADURAI: The unseasonal rainfall that has been pounding Madurai for the past few days has left the city's streets waterlogged. A recent survey report was submitted to the city corporation. According to the survey, that was commissioned by the corporation, the storm water drains will have to be remodelled to allow the surplus to flow before being pumped out.



Within a few minutes of rainfall, several low-lying areas as well as the busiest areas, such as Keelavasal, in the city turn into rivers. Areas surrounding the Meenakshi temple, Keelavasal, and Nellupettai market, and the town hall area, which are situated in the heart of the city, brim with water. Corporation officials have stated that it takes them an hour or two to drain the stagnated water, through underground drainage (UGD) lines or channels that run across the city.



But the water-logging gives locals and commuters a hard time. Activists in the city have alleged that shoddily planned and laid storm water drain (SWD) systems are one of the major causes for the water-logging issues, and called draining and pumping out of water temporary measures.



In this regard, the corporation has deputed a private agency to conduct a survey of the SWD system in the city. While the survey is still under way to chalk out a solution, the team has submitted an interim report on the current situation. A senior corporation official said that the study will aid them in addressing the issues to solve the water-logging problem. The interim reports state that drains will be remodelled towards the drainage, from where water will be pumped out. At present, there is only one storm water pumping centre near the railway station. If the final report suggests that more pumping centres need to be established, the same will be done, added the official.



Apart from the survey, the corporation has made it mandatory for new and upcoming buildings to have proper rainwater harvesting system aimed at preserving groundwater.