File status report on plea on felling of palm trees: Madras HC to TN govt

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the state government to file a status report on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking protection against felling of palm trees. A division Bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan issued the direction while hearing a plea filed by K Subbaiah, of Thoothukudi district.



In his petition, Subbaiah submitted that Thoothukudi district is renowned for producing palm products, which he said are transported to other parts of Tamil Nadu and India. This apart, the palm tree is a state tree, whose benefits can be enjoyed just 25 years after planting. The tree can even absorb water and transfer it land through roots, which helps it maintain the groundwater level and protect the environment, Subbaiah added in his petition.



Stating that palm trees are widely being felled in various places across the state, including in Thoothukudi district, Subbaiah underscored the need to protect the trees. A government order (GO) was issued, ordering against felling palm trees, which mentioned that a committee will be set up to protect the palm trees from being chopped down. Subbaiah's petition stated that even though the GO was passed three years ago, neither was it put into effect, nor were copies of the GO shared with the police and revenue departments. Moreover, there is a need to amend the Tamil Nadu Timber Transit Rule, 1968, which includes palm trees in the list of trees that can be cut. After hearing the petition, the Bench asked the state government to file a status report.