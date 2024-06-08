Pharmacist arrested after 13-year-old boy dies from improperly administered injection in TN

SALEM: A 40-year-old medical shop owner, M Senthilkumar, was arrested on Thursday over the death of a 13-year-old boy, J Keerthivasan, on May 25, four days after his health declined after he administered an injection. Sources say Keerthivasan's parents took him to Senthilkumar's shop seeking medicines after he fell sick on March 21.

The boy began vomiting and fainted after Senthilkumar gave him an injection. Keerthivasan was immediately taken to the Salem Government Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he died here on May 25. After Keerthivasan's parents filed a complaint against Senthilkumar, the Attur Police initiated an investigation and registered a case.

He was arrested on Thursday after the autopsy report confirmed that the boy died due to a reaction caused by the improperly administered injection by Senthilkumar. Further investigations are on.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of Health Services, Attur, S Yoganath stated, "We have sealed the medical shop and are investigating."