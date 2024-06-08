Risk from country-made bombs heightens due to wild boar menace in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The menace of avuttukaai (country-made bomb) continues to worry forest authorities and conservationists in the State as wild and domestic animals are suffering grievous injuries.

In the latest incident, a free-ranging horse was found with a broken jaw and profusely bleeding after accidentally chewing an avuttukaai in Sirumugai near Mettupalayam.

The injuries were such that the horse could neither eat food or drink water. The animal had to be euthanized, said Nigel Otter, chairman of WVS India.

Last year, an elephant nicknamed Baahubali suffered an injury in his mouth allegedly caused by an avuttukai near Mettupalayam. The jumbo was bleeding. Forest authorities treated the animal by giving fruits laced with medicine and were even contemplating tranquilizing it to provide necessary care.

For several days, a team followed Baahubali and monitored it. Fortunately, the elephant was able to recover from wounds without the need for tranquilising. In another incident last year, a female elephant was injured after biting avuttukai.

The animal was captured after it damaged crops near Athimathiyanur in Karamadai forest range and it died. Following the postmortem examination, the forest department confirmed that the animal was injured due to avuttukai.