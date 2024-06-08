'Streamline medical admission to prevent Pondy quota misuse'

PUDUCHERRY: Amid growing concerns over non-domicile students occupying medical seats reserved for Puducherry residents and the lack of clarity on the number of MBBS seats, there is a pressing demand to streamline the admission process and address long-standing issues plaguing the counselling system.

Puducherry CENTAC Students Parents Welfare Association president M Narayanasamy called on the government to seek applications from NEET-qualified students without waiting for the merit list from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Narayanasamy proposed that once the rank list is obtained from the NTA, it should be uploaded on the CENTAC website, allowing objections to be raised against non-domicile students included in the list. He said as students from other states often take the test at Puducherry centres, they erroneously appear in the Puducherry list, necessitating a thorough review by the Health Department to remove such names before publishing the final list.

"Every year, the process is rushed, with rank list uploaded, applications received, and the MBBS seats allotted almost immediately," he said. "Mistakes and irregularities have become a norm, with rank lists published and admissions orders issued within the same day. This must change. Applications should be received in advance, followed by a transparent publication of the applicant list, an objection period, and finally, the release of the revised list before counselling," he said, seeking the government to clearly specify the documents required for admission.

Echoing the same, Puducherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association president V Balasubramanian said, "In recent years, non-domicile students have used forged documents to obtain seats through CENTAC in both government and private colleges, as well as in reserved seats at JIPMER.”

Narayanasamy mentioned the lack of clarity regarding the number of MBBS seats available under the government quota in private medical colleges. Every year, seats are obtained from private medical colleges through seat-sharing negotiations, which often extend into the counselling process, leading to court cases and confusion.

He called for clarity in the Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Financial Assistance Scheme for CENTAC-sponsored students. The scheme provides `2.25 lakh to students admitted to private medical colleges through CENTAC, availing of the benefits have lately been inconsistent, he said. He urged the government to address the lack of clarity over whether counselling will be conducted by the CENTAC or the Medical Counselling Committee.