TN BJP leaders put Annamalai on mat for loss

CHENNAI: After the BJP drew a blank in the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and a few of the party candidates got the second spot, the internal rumblings in the party seemed to have boiled over. Several leaders have started openly questioning the election strategy adopted by BJP state president K Annamalai and blamed him for promoting a coterie. “Any man with little morals left in him will resign or at least make a drama that he is resigning. I know Annamalai lacks morals,” said state BJP’s intellectual cell leader Kalyaan Raman.
On Thursday, after warning BJP’s social media activists of stringent action if they write anything wrong about party leaders, Tamilisai Soundararajan, former president of the state unit, lamented how a lack of strategy has put paid to the party’s chance of winning seats. “Had we devised a strategy, we would have won this election. We (the candidates for LS polls) may not have ended as runners-up. We devised strategy (in the past). But Annamalai did not want that. Us emerging as runners-up won’t help because only by winning we can serve people better,” she said.
She also backed the view of former AIADMK minister S P Velumani who had said that if the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP remained intact, around 30 seats could have been won in the election. Vinoj P Selvam, state general secretary and BJP candidate for Chennai Central constituency who came second in the seat, also said that had the AIADMK and BJP contested together, the alliance would have won many seats.
‘Chief Annamalai trying to mislead central leadership’
While a few on social media asked whether a measured leader like Tamilisai would be the best bet for the party at this hour, several BJP supporters rejected the idea and said Tamilisai expressing views in public was not good for the good work done so far.
While Kalyaan Raman, state BJP’s intellectual cell leader said, Annamalai thinks all senior leaders are liability for the party and he alone works for the BJP’s good.
“Annamalai managed to build an ecosystem in Delhi that will protect and insulate him. Somewhere justice should prevail for all souls who have done their best to grow the party like Pon Radhakrishnan, H Raja, CP Radhakrishnan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, L Ganesan, and a host of others.” He also said, in reality, Annamalai fought against Edappadi K Palaniswami just to establish his supremacy over him in his community. Raman charged that Annamalai is trying to mislead the central leadership about the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. “BJP got less votes than in 2014 elections is a glaring fact, from 18.8% to 18.2% that too while contesting 38 then to 39 now. BJP got only 5.56% in 2014 and we got 11.24% is another misleading statement.
5.56% was by contesting nine seats and 11.24% was by contesting 23 seats. In other words, on a pro-rata basis, BJP should have got about 14.25% to equalise 2014 performance. Any man with little moral left in him will resign or at least make a drama that he is resigning. I know Annamalai lacks morals,” he added. When contacted for his comments on the charges levelled by Kalyaan Raman, Amar Prasad Reddy, who worked as a joint in-charge of state BJP’s election campaign, said he did not want to comment.