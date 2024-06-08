TN BJP leaders put Annamalai on mat for loss

CHENNAI: After the BJP drew a blank in the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and a few of the party candidates got the second spot, the internal rumblings in the party seemed to have boiled over. Several leaders have started openly questioning the election strategy adopted by BJP state president K Annamalai and blamed him for promoting a coterie. “Any man with little morals left in him will resign or at least make a drama that he is resigning. I know Annamalai lacks morals,” said state BJP’s intellectual cell leader Kalyaan Raman.

On Thursday, after warning BJP’s social media activists of stringent action if they write anything wrong about party leaders, Tamilisai Soundararajan, former president of the state unit, lamented how a lack of strategy has put paid to the party’s chance of winning seats. “Had we devised a strategy, we would have won this election. We (the candidates for LS polls) may not have ended as runners-up. We devised strategy (in the past). But Annamalai did not want that. Us emerging as runners-up won’t help because only by winning we can serve people better,” she said.

She also backed the view of former AIADMK minister S P Velumani who had said that if the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP remained intact, around 30 seats could have been won in the election. Vinoj P Selvam, state general secretary and BJP candidate for Chennai Central constituency who came second in the seat, also said that had the AIADMK and BJP contested together, the alliance would have won many seats.