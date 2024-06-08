TN government to float tenders for 60 MLD desalination plant in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: In a bid to cater to industries setting up their base in Thoothukudi, the state government will soon float tenders to set up a 60 MLD desalination plant in Thoothukudi. The project will be implemented under the hybrid annuity model. The tender is likely to be floated soon, said Sipcot Managing Director Dr K Senthil Raj.

Thoothukudi has been wooing investments as many industries, especially in the green hydrogen sector, and are gearing to set its base in the dry southern district, which heavily relies on Tamirabarani river. Sources said that the plant will have a conveyance system running for 33.18 km at Mullakadu in Thoothukudi. Electrolysis of water will produce green hydrogen, and it is estimated nine litres of water is needed to produce one kg of green hydrogen.

The project will be set up at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. Speaking to TNIE, Raj said that the state is focusing on desalination plants as it wants to conserve fresh water from reservoirs.