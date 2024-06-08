Video clip of crackers hurled at temple wall old, say police

PUDUCHERRY: A video showing individuals allegedly throwing an improvised explosive device (IED) on the perimeter wall of the Moolanathsamy Temple -- an ASI temple -- in Bahour has gone viral on social media, sparking concerns among the local community.

A subsequent investigation by the Bahour police revealed the video was recorded last year after Deepawali, in which a few teenagers, wrapping leftover firecrackers inside a paper, had playfully hurled them at the temple wall.

The video posted by Bhaskaran alleged that a gang was testing explosives, claiming the involvement of a jail warden. Following the incident, jail warden Amilthan registered a complaint with the Bahour police, alleging that Bhaskaran, who was a former inmate at Puducherry Central Prison, had fabricated the video and the narrative to defame him.

During his incarceration last year, Bhaskaran allegedly sought access to unauthorised facilities inside the prison. Upon refusal, Bhaskaran harboured a grudge against him, said the complainant. Further, the warden claimed that Bhaskaran, after his release from prison, circulated the misleading video to tarnish his reputation. He claimed that Bhaskaran had been in contact with convicted murderers whom he had met during his imprisonment.

The police received the complaint and initiated an investigation to uncover the truth behind the video spreading false information on social media.