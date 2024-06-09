After milk pilferage at Kakkalur plant, Aavin to install sensors & flow meters

CHENNAI: Days after two officials and a staff were suspended at the Kakkalur dairy plant near Tiruvallur following the milk pilferage incident, Aavin has decided to install sensors in milk silo tanks and flow meters to measure the amount of milk processed and packaged into sachets. The state milk producers’ cooperative federation has also decided to handover the CCTV to a dedicated security agency to prevent collusion between security and dairy staff.

S Vineeth, managing director of Aavin, told TNIE that all necessary steps are being taken to improve surveillance. “The plants are not fully automated, requiring several functions to be monitored manually. Therefore, we have decided to install sensors in the milk silo tanks”.

A departmental inquiry is underway on the pilferage incident at Kakkalur. “The matter is being investigated by Aavin vigilance. The allegations that surveillance cameras were tampered with to facilitate milk theft at the plant are being looked into. During inspection, vigilance officials found that CCTVs were turned off while loading the additional milk tubs onto the trucks.

A senior official will be assigned to the dairies on a rotational basis and will conduct a full-day, comprehensive verification of the functioning of dairy plants each month, Vineeth said.

Aavin’s monthly loss due to this incident is estimated at `29.16 lakh.