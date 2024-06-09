Three held for twin murder over business rivalry in TN's Kovilpatti

THOOTHUKUDI: Two days after a twin murder occurred in Kovilpatti over alleged business rivalry, the Thoothukudi police on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with the incident. The accused persons were identified as Karthik (32), a chicken meat stall owner, and his friends K Seemakani (32) and M Mariraj (31) of Kovilpatti.



Sources privy to the investigation revealed that the trio killed Vellathurai (49), a fish meat stall of Gandhi Nagar, and his friend Maharaja (55) of Keezha Pandavarmangalam late on Thursday, owing to business rivalry.



Karthik, who has been running a chicken meat stall near Vellathurai's fish stall, located in front of Ramasamy Das park, grew envious of the latter's rise in sales. On Thursday night, he, along with his two friends, barged into the fish stall and hacked Vellathurai using a knife while he was fast asleep. Vellathurai tried to confront them, but was overpowered and died on the spot, sources said.