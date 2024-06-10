AIADMK will rise, says DMK alliance leader

KRISHNAGIRI: The Narendra Modi-led government will not complete its term, said Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president T Velmurugan.

Speaking to reporters in Hosur on Saturday night, Velmurugan, whose party is a DMK ally, said “There is a question whether Modi governmemt will last for five years because he is supported by Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) which have different ideologies. Modi cannot take many main decisions, and that could lead to the collapse of the government.”

Reacting to Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement that AIADMK will not go with BJP in the 2026 assembly election, he said, “Like other parties, AIADMK has also suffered a rout in the election, but it will rise.

In TN, both DMK and AIADMK always rise after a defeat in elections. Also, the AIADMK should avoid BJP as ally to attract minority community votes.”