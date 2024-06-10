BJP cannot gain firm footing in TN, says EVKS Elangovan

MADURAI: The BJP cannot gain a firm footing in Tamil Nadu and as promised, the DMK-led alliance secured victory in all the 40 constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls, said Erode East MLA and former TN Congress chairperson EVKS Elangovan.

Addressing media persons in Madurai on Sunday, Elangovan took a jibe at BJP leaders Tamilisai Soundararajan and K Annamalai, and alleged the party has grown weaker under the latter’s leadership.

“Tamilisai had stepped down from the governor’s post to contest the polls with hopes pinned on victory, but was defeated.

Statements and press meets were not enough to clinch victory in case of Annamalai, who is not even fit to win a corporation council election. When the BJP was allied with the AIADMK, they had some popularity among TN people.Besides, BJP was much stronger in the state, when led by L Murugan and Tamilisai Soundararajan. Now, under Annamalai, the party has grown weaker,” Elangovan said.

He also asked both Annamalai and Tamilisai to accept their defeats and remain silent.

Comparing the recent election results with the previous one, Elangovan said, “While the Congress managed to secure more seats, BJP faced a setback. Hence, the real victory belongs to Congress.

In spite of facing a backlash, PM Modi continues to act like an artist through his outfits and performances. Leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar could withdraw their support anytime. The BJP should work through its relationship with allies, instead of seeing them as opposition parties.”