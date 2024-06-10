CM MK Stalin seeks support to end NEET, shares report in nine languages

CHENNAI: Amid nationwide opposition to NEET due to allegations of irregularities, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday reached out to other states for support to end NEET by sharing the translated copies of the report of the Justice A K Rajan committee in nine languages in a post on his ‘X’ handle.

The DMK outreach came just hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Narendra Modi over the alleged irregularities in the test and promised to be the voice of students in Parliament.

The DMK government had appointed the Rajan committee to study whether NEET-based admission to medical courses has adversely affected the social, economic and federal polity, and poor students.

The CM shared the copies of the report in English, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali, and said the ill-effects of NEET could be understood better through the report.

NEET neglects 12 yrs of school curriculum

DMK was the first to foresee the hazards of NEET and the party undertook a large-scale campaign against it, the CM said in his post.

The committee’s report, which is based on extensive data analysis and inputs from students has been published and shared with various state governments to expose NEET ’s anti-poor and anti-social justice nature, the CM said.