CM MK Stalin seeks support to end NEET, shares report in nine languages

CHENNAI: Amid nationwide opposition to NEET due to allegations of irregularities, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday reached out to other states for support to end NEET by sharing the translated copies of the report of the Justice A K Rajan committee in nine languages in a post on his ‘X’ handle.
The DMK outreach came just hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Narendra Modi over the alleged irregularities in the test and promised to be the voice of students in Parliament.
The DMK government had appointed the Rajan committee to study whether NEET-based admission to medical courses has adversely affected the social, economic and federal polity, and poor students.
The CM shared the copies of the report in English, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali, and said the ill-effects of NEET could be understood better through the report.
NEET neglects 12 yrs of school curriculum
DMK was the first to foresee the hazards of NEET and the party undertook a large-scale campaign against it, the CM said in his post.
The committee’s report, which is based on extensive data analysis and inputs from students has been published and shared with various state governments to expose NEET ’s anti-poor and anti-social justice nature, the CM said.
Highlighting the key observations of the report, the CM said NEET neglects 12 years of school curriculum which is the crux of education and life curve. “NEET has only enabled and empowered comparatively low-performing students to get admission to MBB S. Therefore, the question of NEET ensuring the quality and merit of students is to be ruled out,” the CM said, quoting the report.
Stalin also said NEET is an excruciating experience to a majority of students and it creates anxiety and stress and inculcates diffidence among students aspiring for MBB S. The CM also pointed out to another observation of the AK Rajan committee which said that the conduct of NEET and neXT would tantamount to the union government taking complete control of all universities established by state legislatures and subjugation of the state government to the union government in all matters of education.
The CM also pointed out that a bill seeking exemption from NEET was unanimously passed by the TN legislative Assembly. “It is awaiting the Presidential asset, after an inordinate delay from the Tami Nadu governor’s side,” Stalin said. The NTAnta, which conducts NEET , has also decided to appoint a high-powered panel to analyse the grievances of students who appeared for the test.