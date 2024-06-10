ECI announce by-election to Vikravandi Assembly constituency on July 10

CHENNAI: Close on the heels of the Lok Sabha elections, the political parties have been forced to prepare for a by-election to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency which fell vacant on April 6 following the death of DMK MLA N Pugazhenthi.
The filing nomination will begin from June 14 and June 21 is the last date for filing nominations.
Scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is June 26.
The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on July 13. Model code of conduct came into force in Villupuram district in which Vikravandi Assembly constituency is located.
Vikravandi Assembly constituency was formed after delimitation of Assembly constituencies in 2008. Since 2011, CPM, DMK, and AIADMK have won in this constituency in different elections.
2021 Assembly election results
N Pugazhenthi (DMK)- 93,730 ; R Muthamilselvan (AIADMK) - 84,157; Sheeba Ashmi R (Naam Tamilar Katchi)- 8,216