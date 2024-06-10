Low in high-fat milk, Aavin adopts 2,000 buffalo calves

CHENNAI: In a bid to enhance the procurement of high-fat milk, Aavin has adopted 2,000 buffalo calves from dairy farmers in 12 districts, including Namakkal, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur and Karur.

The farmers, who are otherwise unable to afford the cost of rearing buffalo, will be supported through village-level primary milk producers’ cooperative societies that supply milk to Aavin.

The state’s buffalo population has decreased from 11.8 lakh in the 18th Livestock Census in 2007 to 5.19 lakh in the 20th Livestock Census in 2019.

In contrast, states like Punjab, Gujarat and others have seen increasing buffalo populations, which has also boosted their milk production.

Following recommendations from the state planning commission, the scheme is fully funded under TANII (Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives) and a total of Rs 8.2 crore has been sanctioned for this scheme, with each beneficiary receiving Rs 41,000 worth of free inputs.

Under the programme named Buffalo Calf Rearing Scheme, female buffalo calves around six months old have been selected, dewormed, monitored for weight gain, and supplied with calf ration and mineral mixtures every month until they reach 32 months of age.

Aavin will also provide dairy farmers with protein-rich cattle feed and mineral mixtures for 26 months, along with doorstep veterinary services.

The scheme aims to increase the buffalo population and boost the production of high-fat milk for Aavin, according to official sources. Out of 30.5 lakh litres of milk received by Aavin, only about 10,000 litres are buffalo milk.