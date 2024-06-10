No refuge from fear for 1,250 Lankan Tamils trapped in dilapidated Tiruchy rehab camp

TIRUCHY: When it rains, their heartbeat rises, sounding like a thunder, for they live in dilapidated houses that could cave in anytime.
That’s the plight of 1,246 people staying in 450 houses spread across blocks A to D in Kottapattu rehabilitation camp for Sri Lankan Tamils along the Tiruchy-Pudukottai highway. Established 35 years ago, the camp is one of the largest refugee camps in the state.
Recently, a 55-year-old differently-abled inmate of the camp had a close shave when a portion of the ceiling fell close to him during the rain. “We can’t sleep peacefully at night when it rains. The roof becomes wet, and the concrete sticking to the old rusty iron rods falls down unexpectedly,” he said.
An elderly woman living with her bed-ridden husband in the camp said she has had nervous breakdowns and get panic attacks when it rains. “The cracks on the wall are getting bigger day after day. I hope the government will help us,” she said.
Another resident in C block said she has to place at least five buckets to collect the water leaking into the house from the roof. “We tried to repair it, but the iron rods are too rusty. We peel off the concrete flakes voluntarily to prevent it from falling,” he said.
Long-term residents also face issues with common facilities. “The common bathroom is also in a bad shape. During rains, we have to use a plastic sheet or umbrella to use the latrine,” said a refugee.
Residents are calling for immediate intervention, and urged the state government to either repair or replace the dilapidated buildings. They are hopeful that Chief Minister MK Stalin will take swift action to address their plight.
When contacted, officials in the Department of Rehabilitation and the Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils said, “The government has accorded sanctions for construction of new houses in the camp. Plans for buildings worth Rs 48.66 crore are expected to be carried out soon.”
P Pugalendhi, assistant commissioner for Rehabilitation and the Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, told TNIE the government is planning to construct new buildings on the camp premises itself.
“In the first phase, out of 3,510 houses, 2,500 were inaugurated. In the second phase, orders have been issued to the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) to construct 3,959 houses across 16 districts and 35 camps. The construction work was delayed due to the Model Code of Conduct. Now that the model code has been lifted, it will start soon. Additionally, orders will be given to the special deputy collector of the Kottapattu camp to immediately repair the buildings,” she added.