Off the cuff: WhatsApp news

Horrific souls

When Tamil Nadu government proudly announced ‘Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril,’ scheme, they just forgot one ‘vital point’-- the soul of India lies in its villages, which are still largely underdeveloped.

Under the programme, district- level officials, including collector, should visit a taluk on the last Wednesday of every month from 9 am to 9 am next day. During the visit, they will inspect various offices and villages, conduct review meetings, stay a night in the taluk and resume inspection the next day morning.

But, where will these officers stay, especially in the interiors of the state, where an extra room is a luxury for many? During one such visit by Krishnagiri officials to Shoolagiri and Hosur, collector and two senior civil servants managed to get accommodation, but other officials struggled to find a suitable place to stay. Many of them returned to the district headquarters (Krishnagiri town) and returned to the taluk next day. Looks like encountering our real souls can be horrifying.

WhatsApp news

What were Coimbatore journalists doing when the LS poll vote counting was going on in the Government College of Technology (GCT) on June 4? They were sipping tea with eyes glued to their phones! Yes, phones were banned inside the counting hall.

Instead election commission made them to sit in the media centre, formed a WhatsApp group with journalists, shared the updates on it and served tea, cake, biscuits, water and sweets by spending over Rs 1 lakh(Rs 900 per journalist) However, this royal treatment only helped in sowing the seeds of doubts in the minds of journalists. Was EC cooking up something odd when reporters were getting pampered and kept away from the most happening place?!