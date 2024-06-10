Rajinikanth greets PM Modi, says third term as PM a big achievement

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday said Narendra Modi assuming office for the third term as prime minister is a big achievement and people have ensured a strong opposition and it is a healthy sign for democracy.

Speaking to newspersons before leaving for Delhi to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of the central cabinet, the actor said after Nehru, it is Modi who will be taking over as PM.

To a question on his expectation, he said the governance will be good.

Governor RN Ravi also attended the swearing-in ceremony in Delhi. Meanwhile, Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam leader actor Vijay also greeted Modi.